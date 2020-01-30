Regent Takes Delivery of New Seven Seas Splendor

The Seven Seas Splendor was delivered today at the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and by Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.

Like her sister ship Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016, the Seven Seas Splendor is 55,000 gross tons, 224 meters long and is able to accommodate 750 passengers onboard in 375 spacious suites all including private balconies.

Another sister ship follows in 2023.