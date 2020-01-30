Puerto Vallarta Completes New Cruise Passenger Welcome Center

Puerto Vallarta’s Cruise Port Authority has announced the completion of a new cruise passenger welcome center, "Los Alambiques," and a themed shopping center, "Hacienda Tequilera."

Situated on the west coast of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta's infrastructure modernization project is part of Mexico’s National Development Plan for 2019-2024, and is backed by local investors in order "to minimize the use of public resources and create better paid jobs".

The new facilities conclude the second phase of work by the port authority of Puerto Vallarta at Puerto Mágico terminal, following the 2018 installation of the local tourist boats and motor lobby. The new construction had a private investment of $16 million and will be fully accessible in May 2020.

The welcome center consists of three buildings resembling the historic tequila haciendas and sugar mills of the state of Jalisco, which will house a duty-free shop, offices for the local authorities and for Customs and Border Control.

The shopping center will include a variety of shops offering regional products such as tequila and will also host cultural productions and other entertainment for cruise passengers as well as the local community, the first port to do so in Mexico.

The modernization project aims to develop tourist businesses, create more employment, increase the economic impact of cruise passengers and promote regional development. There will also be an increase in the capacity and efficiency of the services offered by the port.

The passenger and tourist facilities of the Puerto Mágico terminal spread over a total of 258,334 square feet and create 821 direct and 3,284 indirect jobs in the region. Officials estimate that 4.8 million people will visit the port annually.

Puerto Mágico will house 76 stores, including a tequila museum, a chocolate museum, Diamonds International Jeweler, local artisan jewelry stores, restaurants, clothing boutiques, accessories shops and traditional Mexican and Jalisco cultural performances.