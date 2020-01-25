Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Celebrity Silhouette Making Progress at Cadiz

Celebrity Silhouette

The Celebrity Silhouette is currently in drydock in Cadiz, Spain, where she is making good progress as part of the Celebrity Revolution program.

The Silhouette will become the latest ship to be fitted with Celebrity’s Retreat concept, with the conversion of some areas into exclusive suite-only areas. .

The 2011-built ship is also getting additional staterooms, Additionally, current cabins will get RFID locks, new furniture, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

  Other changes include the redesign of the Oceanview Café and the addition of a gastropub. After the work, the ship is scheduled for a season in the Caribbean from Port Everglades.

 

 

