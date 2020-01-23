Celestyal to Offer Greek Culinary Cruise

Celebrated chef and New York Times leading cookbook author Diane Kochilas will lead a series of special events aboard an upcoming cruise focused on Greece and Greek cuisine, Celestyal Cruises announced today.

Kochillas is creator and co-host of PBS’ “My Greek Table” and an authority on Blue Zone cuisine and its impact on longevity.

“I am excited to be sailing with Celestyal Cruises and to share my love of Greek cuisine, its products, regional flavors and health-giving qualities, with others,” said Kochilas. “Greece is an amazing food destination, with delicious adventures in every port of call! The interest we both have in sharing the culture and food of Greece made my participation in this event a natural opportunity.”

The first “My Greek Table at Sea with Celestyal” will debut this fall during a seven-night cruise onboard the Eclectic Aegean sailing.

The cruise will feature special lectures on Greek cuisine and Blue Zone eating habits as well as cooking demonstrations led by Kochilas. “My Greek Table at Sea with Celestyal” guests will also have the rare opportunity to take part in culinary-focused shore excursions led by Kochilas in Mykonos, Santorini and Heraklion (Crete) and Volos (Meteora) -- with visits to local food markets, restaurants and shops specializing in the best of traditional, local Greek food products as well as innovative new Greek cuisine. The cruise also makes calls in Istanbul and Canakkale (Turkey).

Celestyal will also be working closely with Kochilas to further enhance its current menu offerings on all sailings beginning in 2020. The new menus will feature more local and regional cuisine as well as an exclusive, daily signature dish created by Kochilas.