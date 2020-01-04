CMV Debuts New Look Magellan

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has debuted a new look Magellan following a shipyard stay with Damen in December.

The 1985-built ship has picked up a new livery, with CMV's trademark blue painted on the hull with a double white line.

The ship was originally built for Carnival Cruise Line in Denmark, debuting as the Holiday. The 1,452-guest vessel then moved to Iberocruceros in 2009, serving the Spanish and Latin American markets. The ship joined CMV in 2015.



Photos: Sergio Ferreira