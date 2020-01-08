2020 Orderbook Dwarfs Previous Decades

The new decade starts with a record cruise orderbook for new ships, 116, compared to previous decades’.

In 2010 there were 27 new ships on order; in 2000, 69; and in 1990, 37 and they would only stretch up to three to four years out.

For the new decade, the industry is preparing for its largest 10-year fleet and passenger capacity growth.

During the 1990’s, however, with additional ships entering service later in the decade, the fleet grew from 117 to 230 ships by 1999, increasing the passenger capacity from about 4 million to 10 million, double occupancy, according to the Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

From 2000 to 2009, a total of 47 new ships were added to the fleet, boosting the fleet to 277 ships and the passenger capacity to nearly 17 million.

From 2010 to 2019, an additional 127 ships were counted during the decade, increasing the annual passenger capacity to 28 million on 404 ships.

Starting the new decade with 116 new ships having been ordered for deliveries so far through 2027, the annual global passenger capacity will grow to an estimated 41 million sailing on some 520 ships.