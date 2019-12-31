Cruise Ships Dock and Anchor in Funchal for New Year's Fireworks

Cruise ships are stacked in Funchal (Madeira) for the city's landmark midnight fireworks display to mark the start of a new decade.
At Anchor:
- CMV Columbus
- CMV Marco Polo
- Saga Sapphire
- Pullmantur Zenith
- TUI Mein Schiff 3
- Fred. Olsen Balmoral
- Marella Explorer
- Phoenix Reisen Amera
Docked:
- Cunard Queen Victoria
- Ocean Majesty
- AIDAstella
- P&O Aurora
Photos: Sergio Ferreira