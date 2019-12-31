Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Cruise Ships Dock and Anchor in Funchal for New Year's Fireworks

Ships in Funchal for New Year's Eve

Cruise ships are stacked in Funchal (Madeira) for the city's landmark midnight fireworks display to mark the start of a new decade.

At Anchor:

  • CMV Columbus
  • CMV Marco Polo
  • Saga Sapphire
  • Pullmantur Zenith
  • TUI Mein Schiff 3
  • Fred. Olsen Balmoral
  • Marella Explorer
  • Phoenix Reisen Amera

Docked:

  • Cunard Queen Victoria
  • Ocean Majesty
  • AIDAstella
  • P&O Aurora

Photos: Sergio Ferreira

