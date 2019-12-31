Cruise ships are stacked in Funchal (Madeira) for the city's landmark midnight fireworks display to mark the start of a new decade.

At Anchor:

CMV Columbus

CMV Marco Polo

Saga Sapphire

Pullmantur Zenith

TUI Mein Schiff 3

Fred. Olsen Balmoral

Marella Explorer

Phoenix Reisen Amera

Docked:

Cunard Queen Victoria

Ocean Majesty

AIDAstella

P&O Aurora



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22145-cruise-ships-dock-and-anchor-in-funchal-for-new-year-s-fireworks.html#sigProId5e4df1acdb View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira