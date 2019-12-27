Croatian Media: Flying Clipper Has Been Sold

A news report out of Croatia says the Flying Clipper has an owner.

"As we find out in Brodosplit, the ship has been sold, and the new owners of the Flying Clipper will be revealed soon," 24sata reported.

Update: A statement issued on Monday by Star Clippers noted: "The Croatian courts issued a court order that prevents the ship from being sold while arbitration continues – which it is."

Built for Star Clippers at Brodosplit in Croatia, the Flying Clipper was completed earlier this year, but was never delivered to its owner.

Brodosplit has since been showing off the ship, and has released various photos and videos, showing a completed interior, staterooms and public areas. Sources previously told Cruise Industry News that the vessel was available to other customers, either for sale, or on a long-term charter for Brodosplit.

The shipyard did not reply to a request for comment.

The ship is said to be the most advanced sailing vessel in the world, built for 300 guests at an estimated cost of $100 million.

Update: This article has been updated with new information provided by Star Clippers (Dec. 30, 2019)