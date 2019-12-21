Tersan to Finish Havila Newbuilds

Two Havila Kystruten newbuilds will be towed to Tersan shipyard in Turkey from Barreras in Spain, where construction has been stopped due to financial difficulties at the shipyard.

The company previously cancelled its deal with Barreras in November.

Tersan is already building two of the four Havila coastal vessels, and will now aim to deliver all four by 2021.

Havila Kystruten AS recently entered into a ten-year contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Transportation for four vessels, which will sail the Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen route starting in January 2021. The 468-guest coastal ships will run on LNG and also feature battery power.

Havila Kystruten AS has financing in place for all four vessels, according to a previous company statement.