Fiann Paul to Share His Experiences on A&K Arctic Cruises

Icelandic athlete Fiann Paul will be sharing his experiences as Explorer-in-Residence on Abercrombie and Kent’s Arctic cruises in 2020, the company said in a statement.

Starting off the season is Arctic Cruise Adventure: In Search of the Polar Bear (Jul 31-Aug 14, 2020) which explores the Svalbard Islands, on the east coast of Greenland.

The Ultimate Iceland and Greenland Cruise (Aug 13-27, 2020) features a treasure trove of Viking history. Guests will explore the coastlines of Iceland’s Westfjords, and retrace the trails of Erik the Red and other adventurers that ultimately led to the discovery of North America.

The Northwest Passage: From Greenland to the Bering Sea (Aug 24- Sep 16, 2020) follows in the footsteps of the polar explorers from western Greenland to Nome, Alaska.

Paul joins Abercrombie and Kent’s Expedition Team of explorers – ranging from scientists to habitat conservationists, historians and recipients of the Polar Medal. Guests can count on insight and guidance from an average of 20 Abercrombie and Kent Expedition Team members every step of the way, from Zodiac cruises to lectures and wildlife encounters on shore.

Meanwhile, guests aboard Abercrombie and Kent’s Classic Antarctica expedition recently cheered Captain Paul and The Impossible Row team as they crossed the Drake Passage, according to Bob Simpson, vice president of expedition cruising for A&K.

“It was exciting to watch the world's first completely human powered ocean row team battle the elements as they attempt to reach Antarctica from the southern tip of South America,” said Simpson.

Preparations for the journey and the challenging conditions they face are documented in a new television series airing on The Discovery Channel.

Captain Paul is known for being the fastest and the most record-breaking ocean rower in the world today. Upon completion of this voyage, he will become the first person to row five oceans - and the first person to complete the Ocean Explorers Grand Slam.