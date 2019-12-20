Fridtjof Nansen Delivered

Hurtigruten took delivery of its second newbuild in 2019 as the company was handed the 530-guest Fridtjof Nansen at Kleven Yard in Ulsteinvik Norway on Friday.

Following successful sea trials in November, the ship was finished ahead of schedule. On Friday, the shipyard's flag was lowered from the vessel's mast and replaced with Hurtigruten's flag and delivery papers were also signed.

"The Fridtjof Nansen is now officially part of the Hurtigruten fleet. A project that started almost five years ago, and that has contained blood, sweat, tears and joy is now concluded," said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO. "What a fantastic ship, and what a fantastic effort from everyone."