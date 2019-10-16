Grandeur of the Seas to Transfer to Pullmantur

The Grandeur of the Seas will move from Royal Caribbean International to the Pullmantur brand in early 2021.

The 1996-built ship will increase Pullmantur's capacity by 1,950 berths, representing a 32.5 percent increase for the Spanish brand, according to Cruise Industry News data. Royal Caribbean is a stakeholder in Pullmantur.

The ship will sail in Northern Europe in summer 2021 following a major refurbishment. Other fleet changes at Pullmantur include the Zenith, which is exiting the fleet at the end of this year and will be transferred to Peaceboat.

The Grandeur will join the Monarch, Sovereign and Horizon at Pullmantur.