Metro Cruise Services Appoints Anderson to VP Role

Metro Cruise Services has announced the hiring of Alex Anderson as Vice President of Innovation and Efficiency reporting to Anthony Newman, President of Metro Cruise Services, a nationwide provider of cruise terminal management, ship’s agency, stevedoring, ground services, special events, shore excursions and terminal security services, according to a press release.

Based in South Florida, Anderson will work alongside management supporting the growth strategy of Metro Cruise Services and its affiliate businesses.

Anderson brings to Metro Cruise Services a wealth of international cruise industry experience. He has held a variety of cruise industry positions including most recently Vice President Transportation and Special Projects with Intercruises’ North American business.