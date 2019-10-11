Dream Cruises Details Longest Roller Coaster at Sea

Dream Cruises will feature the world’s longest roller coaster at sea onboard its new Global Dream ship which is currently under construction in Germany and slated to debut in early 2021, according to a press release.

The “Space Cruiser” will be the highlight of the “Dream Park at the Pier," the first-ever theme park concept at sea, the company said.

“Dream Cruises is excited to unveil the innovative and exciting Space Cruiser onboard the newest addition to our fleet, the first Global Class ship named Global Dream, which is set to debut in early 2021,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines. “As part of our commitment to develop the most technologically advanced cruise ships in the world, the newly constructed Global Class ships will dazzle guests with cutting edge features and facilities that will optimize convenience for our passengers and also provide innovative leisure, entertainment and recreation options to appeal to a broad range of guests.”

Dream Cruises teamed up with Maurer Rides to develop the world's longest roller coaster on a cruise ship.

“Outfitted with powerful electric motors and positive-locking drive system, the coaster defies the physical limits experienced by conventional roller coasters, thus allowing acceleration over 1g almost everywhere on the 300-meter track,” said Marco Hartwig, Project Manager, Maurer Rides. “All this guarantees a spectacular and breathtaking ride at up to 60 km/h (37 mph) over the heads of fellow passengers.”

Each of the three Spike carts will provide interactive driving excitement for up to two riders per vehicle with inline seats and an integrated throttle allowing guests to control the speed of the ride.

Due to the unusual perspective, the driver of the Space Cruiser will have the feeling of flying over the sea, the company said.

The Dream Park at the Pier will also include a bounce activity area, a trampoline park, and various water park features, including a surf simulator.