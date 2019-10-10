Advertisement

Royal Caribbean to Send 2021 Oasis-Class Newbuild to Asia

Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International today announced that the Wonder of the Seas, the fifth Oasis-class cruise ship currently under construction Chantiers de l'Atlantique, will be deployed year-round out of Asia with a key focus on the Chinese market.

It’s another sign the Chinese cruise market is returning to growth.

The 5,448-guest ship is set for a spring 2021 delivery and will feature new interior designs and concepts to appeal to the Chinese market, according to the cruise line.

It's another new ship heading to China for Royal Caribbean. The Spectrum of the Seas is based year-round out of China, having launched service from Shanghai following her delivery earlier this year. She sails alongside seasonal programs from the Quantum and Spectrum of the Seas.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
CCYIA
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report