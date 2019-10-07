Windstar Cruises Announces 2021 Alaska Sailings

Windstar Cruises today announced the Star Breeze will sail in Alaska in 2021, offering nine different options from June through September on four unique itineraries, including a new seven-day option from Vancouver to Juneau and the reverse.

Scenic Alaska will feature coastal wilderness cruising along the Canadian Inside Passage, as well as time in Alaska’s Misty Fjords plus Tracy or Endicott Arms, with stops in Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway (a first-time port for Windstar), and Juneau, according to a press release.

Windstar also will offer far-reaching Cruise Tours with overland explorations to Denali and Fairbanks in 2021.

“We achieved the highest guest ratings in the company’s history during our second season in Alaska in 2019, proving that Windstar is the absolute best way to experience the majesty of Alaska,” said John Delaney, President of Windstar Cruises. “I was fortunate to have the opportunity to sail for a few days during our Alaska season and was able to visit the small native community of the Inian Islands and to kayak deep up in Tracy Arm – it was an incredible experience that is truly a life-changing adventure. Our 2019 season sold out quickly, and we encourage people to book early for 2021,” he added.

Windstar’s new seven-day cruise is in response to guest demand for shorter options to explore Alaska in an immersive way, the company said, in a press release.

New shore excursions happen under the Signature Expeditions program banner, where a team of six experts are onboard sharing the history of the region, cultural tales, scientific discoveries, and insider knowledge.

New 2021 Signature Expeditions include Zodiac cruises and kayaking in Icy Bay, a remote fjord near Prince William Sound that’s part of the Wrangell-Saint Elias Wilderness.

Local food and beverage items coming onboard include huckleberries, reindeer and venison sausage, birch syrup, and of course seafood like King and Sockeye Salmon, Pacific Ling Cod, and King Crab.