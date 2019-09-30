Carnival Corp Relief Effort Delivers 10 Million Pounds of Supplies to Bahamas

Carnival Corporation today announced its relief effort collected an estimated 10 million pounds of food and supplies for The Bahamas.

In partnership with Tropical Shipping, the program has generated donations that have filled over 250 shipping containers.

Most of the containers were delivered directly to the country’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) over the past three weeks, providing immediate relief to residents impacted by the storm. In close coordination with NEMA, the remaining containers are in process of being delivered as soon as possible for distribution.

“We are so appreciative of all the individuals and organizations that moved with such a sense of urgency and heartfelt concern to collect and drop off a remarkable volume of donations in a very short amount of time, all of which were delivered when needed most in the immediate aftermath of the storm,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “It is truly inspiring to see so many people and organizations come together to help others in a time of need. We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone involved with the program. The donations have made and are making a big difference for our neighbors in The Bahamas.”

The success of the program, which concluded Sept. 27, was driven by donations from countless individuals and organizations throughout South Florida and North America, with collection sites across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to a press release.

Carnival Corporation continues to provide support to The Bahamas in a number of ways. Last week, the com