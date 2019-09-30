Costa neoRomantica to Sail from Sanya in Early 2020

The Chinese cruise industry is pushing capacity up in 2020 as Costa Cruises has signed a key agreement with the Hianan and Sanya governments and will homeport the 1993-built neoRomantica out of Sanya for a three month period starting in January 2020.

Known as the “Miami of China,” Sanya is located on the southern tip of the Hainan Province, which has two cruise ports in Sanya and Haikou.

The Phoenix Island International Cruise Terminal is privately run and owned by China Communications Construction Company and has multiple berth for big ships.

As for Costa in China, the neoRomantica sails alongside the Serena, Atlantica and Venezia. The new Firenze will also join the Costa China fleet in late 2020.