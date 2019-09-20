Piano Land Sails Into China

Astro Ocean's Piano Land has arrived in China, docking in Xiamen on Friday ahead of her end-of-month christening which is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong.

It also marks the end of China's cruise readjustment period, as the new cruise line helps return to the market to growth next year, according to the 2020 China Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Astro Ocean took delivery of the ship in August, acquiring the 1,822-guest, 1995-built Oriana from P&O Cruises.

All P&O signage was removed and the ship was fitted with a new livery and new logo in Greece during a technical stop in August.

Since then, the ship has been in route to Asia and docked at Marina Bay in Singapore last week.

The ship is set to arrive in Hong Kong in late September and will spend October and November sailing short cruises from Shenzhen, moving to Xiamen to homeport in December.

The company is a joint venture between CTS (China Travel Services) and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping), with V.Ships as the vessel manager.