Princess Appoints Prag Shah Global to Newly Created Role

Princess Cruises has appointed Prag (Pragnesh) Shah to the position of global head of experience and innovation operations, leading the continued activation and expansion of MedallionClass Vacations including digital and live immersive experiences across the cruise line’s fleet, according to a press release.

In this role, Shah directs the efforts to continue the successful delivery of services elevating guest and crew experiences powered by the OceanMedallion.

Shah brings more than 25 years of diverse strategy and operations leadership to this role particularly intersecting mobile, digital and customer experience. Most recently, he was president of WealthEngine, a data analytics company serving luxury brands and nonprofit organizations.

“Prag’s extensive experience in leveraging technology to enhance the customers experience is critical in guiding our MedallionClass initiatives and seagoing teams in the extensive fleetwide rollout which is resulting in positive guest reactions,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We welcome him to Princess Cruises and look forward to his leadership and contributions to achieve success in this role.”

As head of experience & innovation, Shah will oversee the expansion of MedallionClass Vacations on six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16), and Island Princess (December 20).

Shah’s prior roles include global president of Rosetta Stone, vice president of innovation of Sprint Corporation and chief operating officer/chief executive officer of venture-backed IoT car services and mobile payments companies. Shah started his career as an aerospace engineer at NASA.

He holds bachelor of science and master of science degrees in engineering from The George Washington University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Shah serves on the board of Pratham USA, jumpstarting youth literacy in India, and was a founding member of the digital advisory group for the National Parks Conservation Association.