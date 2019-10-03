Broome To Offer Better Cruise Ship Access

In Broome, plans call for a new floating wharf and associated infrastructure to accommodate more vessel sizes any day of the year.

The port has 11 scheduled calls from the Vasco da Gama this coming season, and also has the Carnival Spirit booked for 2020, according to Shayne Murray, chair, Cruise Broome.

“With the surge in popularity of expedition cruising, we envision that more ships will visit Broome as the main departure point for Kimberley cruises,” said Murray. “There is growing interest in cruising the thousand-island archipelagos of the Kimberly coast and experiencing the UNESCO World Heritage-listed rock formations.”

Broome could play into the long-term plan as the Asia market builds up as the port fits in on a 10-day itinerary from Singapore or Bali, for instance, and can be combined with Kimberley coastal cruising.