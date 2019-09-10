MSC to Stretch Magnifica, Add 215 New Staterooms

The MSC Magnifica will be stretched by 23 meters, adding 215 new cabins ahead of her 2021 summer season from Southampton, the company announced today.

The stretch project is valued at $140 million, according to company officials; the 215 new rooms will include 92 balcony cabins.

Other additions will include a new water park, a new shopping area, two new restaurants and a redesigned kids area.

When work is completed, the MSC Magnifica will feature two new onboard environmental advances to complement a wide range of existing environmental technologies across the company’s entire fleet: a state-of-the-art Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system and next-generation Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) system. The ship will also get a shorepower system.

The UK summer season will run from May to October with cruises ranging from two to 14 nights, sailing to the Canary Islands and Madeira, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Baltic. Sales are set to open on Sept. 12.

The Magnifica is one of four ships in MSC's Musica class of vessels, built at Chantiers de l'Atlantique and launched in 2010. She has capacity for 2,550 guests at double occupancy.

Other Musica class vessels include the Musica, Orchestra and Poesia.

MSC previously stretched its four Lirica-class ships as more cruise operators turn to stretching vessels to add capacity.