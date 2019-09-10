Sky Princess Completes Sea Trials

The new Sky Princess has completed her sea trials ahead of her October debut.

The new cruise ship set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy and was put through a series of maneuvers to test the propulsion, steering and navigational equipment, according to a press release.

After a successful six days of trials, Sky Princess is now back in the shipyard for further exterior and interior finishing to prepare for the maiden Oct. 20, 2019 seven-day Mediterranean and Adriatic cruise from Athens to Barcelona. The ship will sail a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on Dec. 1, 2019 for sailing a season of Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale.

The Princess Cruises fleet continues to expand with Enchanted Princess in June 2020, and three additional ships arriving in 2021, 2023 and 2025.