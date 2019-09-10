Bioesque Solutions Rolls Out New Norovirus Fighting Product

Bioesque Solutions has rolled out a new Botanical Disinfectant Solution that was recently accepted by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) for the fight against Norovirus, bacteria, fungi and mold.

The new product is a patented botanically derived Thymox-based formulation which is Chlorine free, phosphate free, NPE free, Non-Flammable, Non-Corrosive, Non-Abrasive, and highly effective, according to a press release, and relevant to cruise ships and the marine hotel environment.

This product is effectively being used within major hospital groups, according to a statement from Bioesque Solutions.

This formula has been tested to EPA standards for disinfection and sanitization, and is designed to kill both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses in as little as 60 seconds, according to a statement.

This Botanical Disinfectant is effective against Norovirus in four minutes. This formula shows broad range disinfection against M. bovis (TB), MRSA, VRE, S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, S. enterica E. coli, K. pneumoniae (NDM-1 ), L. monocytogenes, S. suis, Human Coronavirus, HIV-1, Swine Influenza A, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Norovirus, T. mentagrophytes, and C. albicans. This formula contains no harsh chemicals, and does not require a rinse for food contact surfaces.

The ready-to-use formula can be used daily for cleaning, sanitizing and has a two-year shelf life, the company said. Using the solution is easy as crew just need to just spray and leave, with no personal protective equipment required.

It can also be used in a fogger or sprayer to cover larger areas. This formula easily eliminates the current use of multiple chemicals for cleaning, sanitizing, deodorizing and disinfecting whether in daily use or in an outbreak situation. This solution also eliminates 99% percent of allergens, according to a statement.

The product is also hotel friendly, and can be used on most hard and soft surfaces, wood finishes, sealed marble, fabric, floors, walls bathrooms, curtains, CPAP machines and all the varied surfaces found on a Cruise ship including metals , plastics, rubber, glazed tiles and is non-corrosive.

Bioesque Solutions is also developing (Oct. 2019 introduction) several interactive products that will allow shipboard guests to actively contribute to decreasing the risk of Norovirus onboard without interruption to their cruise experience.