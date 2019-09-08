Carnival Pride to Load Relief Supplies at Port of Baltimore

The Carnival Pride will load key relief supplies on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Port of Baltimore as the ship is poised to deliver them to Freeport to assist Bahamian residents in the aftermath Hurricane Dorian.

Supplies include water, which is the most critical need, along with generators, chain saws, prepared meals and medical supplies. The supplies will be delivered to Freeport by the Carnival Pride Sept. 13

The company’s hurricane relief efforts also include a $2 million pledge from Carnival Corporation and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, for funding and in-kind support. Carnival is also underwriting the purchase and shipment of goods from South Florida in conjunction with Tropical Shipping and The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency. Those shipments started arriving earlier in the week and will continue throughout the month.