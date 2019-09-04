Carnival Corp. To Aid with Food and Supplies for Bahamas

Carnival Corporation today announced a partnership with Tropical Shipping and The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collect and deliver NEMA-approved food and supplies donated in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties for the people of The Bahamas, according to a press release.

Carnival Corporation is partnering with Tropical Shipping, which will serve as an approved clearinghouse and distribution center for non-profit organizations, schools, businesses and residents of Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County to expedite timely delivery of donated food and goods collected in the local South Florida community. The effort, funded by both companies, will work in partnership with NEMA to provide immediate assistance to the people of the Bahamas where it is most needed.

Tropical Shipping, which has provided freight shipping to and from the Caribbean and The Bahamas for over 50 years, will stock and then ship and directly deliver the containers to NEMA in The Bahamas. Carnival Corporation, along with its nine cruise line brands, will cover shipping costs, as well as provide food and supplies as part of the overall effort.

"We have received an outpouring of calls and emails from concerned individuals, local leaders, non-profit groups and the South Florida business community asking how they can provide support to The Bahamas," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "By working together, we can collectively provide much-needed food and supplies to people in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane."

"We are honored to partner with Carnival Corporation in this community-wide effort to assist our neighbors in The Bahamas," said Rick Murrell, chairman of Tropical Shipping. "Our two companies have worked together for many years on logistics in the region and on helping with weather-related events. This initiative is as an opportunity to work together with countless others to provide support when and where it is most needed."

"As a descendent of the Abaco Islands, I am particularly grateful to Carnival Corporation for this magnanimous humanitarian effort," said Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson. "I have been in conversation with the corporation for some time about how it can help the Bahamian diaspora both preserve its heritage here in Miami and enhance its long-standing partnership with the nation's tourism industry. Carnival Corporation's generous support in response to Hurricane Dorian's assault on the islands is an extension of an existing friendship and I look forward to working with the organization, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, our Consul General, County and City mayors and Commissioners to provide relief during this devastating period."

"Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation is extended to Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping for their humanitarian efforts in the time of loss and devastation to our neighbors in the Bahamas and its people," said Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners. "Your generous support and commitment to ship donated goods and needed supplies from Miami-Dade County and South Florida to designated drop-off points in the Bahamas is invaluable. We appreciate having Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping as our partners in this emergency effort."

"We have a great friendship and long-time partnership with The Bahamas, and over many years our cruise line brands have sailed millions of guests to its famous ports, which are well-loved by our guests," said Donald. "It is heart-breaking to see the extent of the hurricane's damage, but working together, we will do our part in supporting the Bahamians as they begin working to rebuild, recover and again welcome visitors to their country,"

Added Donald: "This is the first part of many efforts to provide support and assistance to The Bahamas where it is most needed."