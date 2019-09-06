Full List of Cancelled Sailings from Hurricane Dorian

Carnival Liberty

Twelve cruises have been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian's impact on the Bahamas as well as the temporary closing of Florida ports.

The cancelled sailings hit all three major cruise companies, as well as Disney Cruise Line and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which sails exclusively to Freeport from Palm Beach.

Hurricane Dorian Cancellations:

 Cruise Line Cruise Ship Sailing Date Homeport Cruise Length
Carnival Liberty Sept. 2 Canaveral 5 Nights
Carnival Elation Sept. 2 Canaveral 5 Nights
Norwegian Breakaway Sept. 1 Miami 7 Nights
Norwegian Sun Sept. 2 Canaveral 5 Nights
Royal Caribbean Mariner Sept. 2 Miami 4 Nights
Disney Dream Sept. 2 Canaveral 4 Nights
Bahamas Paradise Celebration Sept. 1 Palm Beach 2 Nights
Bahamas Paradise Celebration Sept. 3 Palm Beach 2 Nights
Bahamas Paradise Celebration Sept. 5 Palm Beach 2 Nights
Bahamas Paradise Celebration Sept. 7 Palm Beach 2 Nights
Bahamas Paradise Celebration Sept. 9 Palm Beach 2 Nights
Bahamas Paradise Celebration Sept. 11 Palm Beach 2 Nights

