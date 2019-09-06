Full List of Cancelled Sailings from Hurricane Dorian

Twelve cruises have been cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian's impact on the Bahamas as well as the temporary closing of Florida ports.
The cancelled sailings hit all three major cruise companies, as well as Disney Cruise Line and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which sails exclusively to Freeport from Palm Beach.
Hurricane Dorian Cancellations:
|Cruise Line
|Cruise Ship
|Sailing Date
|Homeport
|Cruise Length
|Carnival
|Liberty
|Sept. 2
|Canaveral
|5 Nights
|Carnival
|Elation
|Sept. 2
|Canaveral
|5 Nights
|Norwegian
|Breakaway
|Sept. 1
|Miami
|7 Nights
|Norwegian
|Sun
|Sept. 2
|Canaveral
|5 Nights
|Royal Caribbean
|Mariner
|Sept. 2
|Miami
|4 Nights
|Disney
|Dream
|Sept. 2
|Canaveral
|4 Nights
|Bahamas Paradise
|Celebration
|Sept. 1
|Palm Beach
|2 Nights
|Bahamas Paradise
|Celebration
|Sept. 3
|Palm Beach
|2 Nights
|Bahamas Paradise
|Celebration
|Sept. 5
|Palm Beach
|2 Nights
|Bahamas Paradise
|Celebration
|Sept. 7
|Palm Beach
|2 Nights
|Bahamas Paradise
|Celebration
|Sept. 9
|Palm Beach
|2 Nights
|Bahamas Paradise
|Celebration
|Sept. 11
|Palm Beach
|2 Nights