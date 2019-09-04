MSC's Ocean Cay Free of Noteworthy Damage

Just months before its opening, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises' new spectacular private island in the Bahamas, has been spared of significant damage, according to a statement from MSC Cruises.

The island was not in the direct path of Hurricane Dorian, but precautions were still taken.

MSC had managed to clear all personnel from Ocean Cay by Friday August 30. An accommodation vessel for workers putting the final touches on the island was moved out of harm's way with about 120 workers aboard and will return on Thursday, according to a source.

"As soon as we had visibility on Hurricane Dorian’s potential path, everyone was moved to safer areas," the company said in a statement posted to its website.

"Fortunately, Ocean Cay is located away from the area that was hit the hardest by the hurricane, and according to our webcam images, the island has not sustained any noteworthy damages. A full assessment of the site will be conducted on Thursday. We will be resuming the works in the following days. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian and particularly the people of The Bahamas and the islands in the affected region at this very difficult time."