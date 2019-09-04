Deal Signed for New Aranui 6 as Details Emerge

Details have emerged regarding the new Aranui 6, designed by the Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI), and set to be built by Huanghai Shipbuilding Co. for a 2021 delivery.

The deal to built the ship was made official at the end of August between Huanghai and the vessel owner, according to a statement. Huanghai also built the Aranui 5 which debuted in 2015. The new ship will be classed by Bureau Veritas.

The 14,500-ton ship will accommodate 280 guests and 120 crew, and will not feature cargo operations but instead offer a true luxury cruise experience alongside Aranui 5, which will continue her luxury/cargo operations.

The ship will be 139 meters in length with a beam of 22 meters and a draft of 5.2 meters, according to Chinese news sources.