Latest Hurricane Itinerary Changes from Major Cruise Lines

Hurricane Dorian continued moving through the Bahamas and toward Florida late Sunday and into Monday, forcing more itinerary changes and modifications from cruise operators.

Carnival

Carnival has modified more Caribbean itineraries due to the hurricane. The Pride left Baltimore on Sept. 1 sailing a modified itinerary to Grand Turk and Amber Cove as calls to Half Moon Cay and Freeport were canceled.

The Liberty's Sept. 2 departure from Port Canaveral was cancelled while the Elation will sail a two-day cruise leaving Sept. 5 and returning Sept.7.

The Horizon will return to Miami on Sept. 4, conditions permitting, and will then sail a three-day cruise, calling on Nassau.

The Victory will sail a two day cruise from Miami leaving on Sept. 4, and calling in Key West before returning on Sept. 6.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has been busy modifying numerous itineraries. A full list is available here.

Norwegian Cruise Line

The Norwegian Breakaway’s scheduled return to Miami on September 1 was cancelled. Due to the uncertainty of when the port will reopen, the cruise will conclude in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 3.

The company also announced that the Sept. 1 sailing aboard the ship, scheduled to leave from Miami, has been cancelled. All guests will receive a full refund.

The Norwegian Sun will also see its current cruise conclude in New Orleans on Sept. 3 as opposed to Port Canaveral. The vessel's scheduled Sept. 2 sailing has also been cancelled.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Dream’s current sailing was scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on Wednesday, September 4. However, after careful review of the currently forecasted path, and conversations with port officials in Florida, it does not seem likely that Port Canaveral will be available for the return on Wednesday, Disney announced.

“Because of this, we will need to further extend this sailing and now expect Disney Dream to return to Port Canaveral one day later, on Thursday, September 5. Since Disney Dream will now have additional time at sea, we have arranged a port call for Monday, September 2, in Grand Cayman,” the company said.

The ship’s Sept. 2 sailing was first postponed to Sept. 4 and has now been cancelled.

As for the line’s Castaway Cay island in the Bahamas: “Some of our Crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority. We are in regular contact with island leadership, who is making sure our Crew is well taken care of in our storm shelter, which is designed for these types of situations and has restrooms, power and is well stocked with food and water. Castaway Cay remains south of the more significant weather and is currently experiencing tropical storm force winds, which based on the current forecast, are expected for the next several hours before gradually diminishing.”