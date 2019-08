Royal Caribbean is closing CocoCay due to weather challenges, citing Tropical Storm Dorian.

"Given its current strength and path projections, we've decided to close CocoCay until Wednesday, September 4," the company said, in a statement.

Ships are being rerouted to other ports and sent on different itineraries to avoid challenging weather in the Caribbean.

Pre-purchased shore excursions will be refunded to onboard expense accounts in the form of a credit, the company said.