New Dream Cruises Ship Named Global Dream

Genting Cruise Lines today officially announced that the first Global-Class vessel will carry the name Global Dream and is set to enter service in early 2021 from MV Werften.

The news came at IBTM China, the nation’s largest business travel and MICE show, in Beijing. Building on the successful debuts of Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream, the Global Class vessel -- Global Dream will enter into service in early 2021 to invite even more Asian travellers to sail globally on inspiring voyages on board the largest cruise ship to homeport in the Asia Pacific.

“Global Dream, the first Global Class ship of Dream Cruises, belongs to a new generation of cruise ships designed for this region featuring the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art facilities. Global Dream will deliver a cutting-edge cruising experience through Artificial Intelligence that will maximize both convenience and speed for our guests on board,” said Kent Zhu. “To balance the new with the traditional, our guests will also be able to enjoy an authentic Asian experience and our signature heartfelt Asian hospitality on Global Dream, developed through the Genting Group’s over 50 years of experience in the Asian hospitality industry.

During the event, guests were treated to an exclusive sneak preview of Global Dream with the unveiling of a specially constructed balcony show cabin, built in Germany and shipped over for the occasion. Featuring 20 square metres of space, the cabins will be the industry’s most spacious staterooms, at approximately 15 percent larger than standard cabins found on most other cruise lines.

Designed for two guests, the staterooms can also accommodate up to four with a unique two bathroom design to allow several people to get ready at once and a sofa bed that easily unfolds to sleep two comfortably. A thoughtful touch is a privacy curtain that can be closed to divide the room into separate seating and sleeping areas, making the cabins suitable for families and group travellers.

State-of-the-art technology will include Bluetooth locks and a new smart system allowing passengers to control different functions such as the LED mood lighting and climate control with a smartphone app, voice recognition or through a touch-screen control panel. Smart sensors will also be able to detect occupants in the cabin to automatically adjust the lights and temperature for better energy efficiency and triple vent air-conditioning outlets ensure even air distribution for maximum comfort.

“Dream Cruises is excited to begin a new chapter in its story when Global Dream begins her journey to take Asian travellers around the world on grand voyages to Australia, New Zealand, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean in the future,” added Zhu. “We invite everyone to come on board to experience our innovative facilities, thoughtful amenities, impeccable service, authentic Chinese cuisine and the largest variety of Asian and International dining at sea.”