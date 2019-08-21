MSC to Double Deployment In South Africa

MSC Cruises has announced that it will be bringing two ships to South Africa for the 2020-2021 cruise season as the Opera will sail from Cape Town and be joined by the Musica out of Durban.

"Our decision to increase the number of ships for the South African cruise season in 2020/2021 is due to the significant growth in demand we have seen in our guest numbers over the past few years,” said Ross Volk, managing director for MSC Cruises South Africa. “Our most recent season saw a 25 percent increase in guests compared to the same period in 2017-2018. MSC Cruises has been bringing bigger and better ships to this country and enriching our itineraries as more South Africans are realising that a cruise is an affordable, convenient and exciting holiday option."

The ships will alternate routes, providing South African cruisers with a wider choice of options to suit their holiday needs, according to a statement.

Among the highlights is a two-week New Years cruise, departing from Durban on December 26 with calls in Portuguese Island; Nosy Be, Madagascar; followed by Port Victoria, Seychelles; and then Port Louis in Mauritius.

MSC Orchestra will make her maiden voyage to South Africa in November, offering three-, four- and five-night sailings trips around the South African coastline through April 2020.

MSC Cruises’ commitment to improving South Africa’s tourist infrastructure includes its development of the Durban port terminal over the past few years, the company said.

"This multi-user terminal will make Durban an even more desirable destination for cruise ships from all over the world," added Volk. "It will substantially boost tourism numbers, create thousands of jobs and lead to supplier development."

Photo: Tribute Studios