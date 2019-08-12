Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Celebrity Cruises today announced that the Celebrity Constellation will return to Tampa for three unique alternating 10- and 11-night roundtrip sailings for the winter 2020-2021 season.

“Our guests and travel advisors have been asking us to return to Tampa since our last call there in 2007,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “While ‘Celebrity Cruises’ fleet is undergoing a massive modernization with The Celebrity Revolution, the beautiful City of Tampa is also experiencing quite a renaissance. How fitting for our evolving brand to return to an evolving city with a completely ‘revolutionized’ ship?’”

Recent construction and development in Tampa Bay aims to create a truly dynamic, urban lifestyle for workers, residents and visitors alike, Celebrity said, in a press release.

The city’s downtown waterfront is currently being transformed through the $3 billion Water Street project. The 50-acre district will feature retail, offices, homes, hotels, culture and education. Transformation of Tampa’s urban core was enhanced by the completion of the Tampa Riverwalk, an area now seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments. In addition, historic Ybor’s City’s revitalization further adds to Tampa’s uniqueness as a robust and desirable world-class destination.

“We are very excited to welcome Celebrity Cruises to the Tampa Bay market. In 2020 Celebrity Cruises will offer a variety of itineraries from Tampa that will include stops at exotic locations in southern and eastern Caribbean. The addition of this premium brand to the explosive growth that Tampa Bay is experiencing will add an extraordinary adventure to the many choices vacationers have in Tampa Bay,” said Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson.

Following a leisurely 14-night Transatlantic crossing out of Barcelona, the Celebrity Constellation will begin offering guests new itineraries, including a 10-night Eastern Caribbean escape, calling San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Samana, Dominican Republic; an 11-night Southern Caribbean trek with visits to Key West, Florida; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and George Town, Grand Cayman; as well as a brand new 11-night “Touch Canal” itinerary, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; the Panama Canal; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; and George Town, Grand Cayman.

The Celebrity Constellation is currently scheduled to undergo its “revolutionary” modernization in May 2020.