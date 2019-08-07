Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

P&O Cruises Cancels Dubai Program

P&O Oceana

P&O Cruises UK has cancelled its winter program aboard the 2,016-guest Oceana in the Middle East, citing the detention of a British-flagged tanker by Iranian authorities.

Guests will be issued a full refund, the company said.

P&O Cruises President, Paul Ludlow said: “The increased tension in the region highlighted by the attacks on tankers in the Straits and the detention of a British-flagged tanker by the Iranian authorities means as a British company flying the Red Ensign it is not advisable for us to maintain our planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf program this winter season.

“We have therefore taken the unusual step of withdrawing Oceana from the region for the upcoming season,” he said.

The company said it will announce new deployment for the 2019-2020 season with the Oceana by August 20.

 



Port Canaveral