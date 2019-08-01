Two Brand New Expedition Ships Heading to Northern Europe

Two brand new expedition ships are on their way to Northern Europe as Mystic's World Explorer and Scenic's new Eclipse have been handed over and are set to begin regular cruise operations. The two newbuilds represent an expanding and booming expedition cruise market.

The 200-guest World Explorer is on her way Reykjavik (Iceland) under the Portuguese Flag and is scheduled to arrive on August 5.

Mystic said in a social media post the vessel is the first in a series of 10 new expedition ships. So far, six are official, with the latter four set to debut for Mystic Cruises USA, a new brand.

The World Explorer will spend a short summer season on charter to Nicko Cruises, serving the German market. For the winter 2020-2021 season, she will sail for Quark Expeditions in Antarctica.

Scenic's Eclipse was in Valletta earlier this week and will end up in Iceland in mid-August for her inaugural cruise.

The six-star 228-guest ship starts service officially on August 15, departing from Reykjavik on a 13-day discovery to Quebec. Dame Helen Mirren will christen the ship in New York in September.