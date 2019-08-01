Cruise Industry News European River Report

Two Brand New Expedition Ships Heading to Northern Europe

World Explorer from Mystic Cruises

Two brand new expedition ships are on their way to Northern Europe as Mystic's World Explorer and Scenic's new Eclipse have been handed over and are set to begin regular cruise operations. The two newbuilds represent an expanding and booming expedition cruise market.

The 200-guest World Explorer is on her way Reykjavik (Iceland) under the Portuguese Flag and is scheduled to arrive on August 5.

Mystic said in a social media post the vessel is the first in a series of 10 new expedition ships. So far, six are official, with the latter four set to debut for Mystic Cruises USA, a new brand.

The World Explorer will spend a short summer season on charter to Nicko Cruises, serving the German market. For the winter 2020-2021 season, she will sail for Quark Expeditions in Antarctica.

Scenic's Eclipse was in Valletta earlier this week and will end up in Iceland in mid-August for her inaugural cruise.

The six-star 228-guest ship starts service officially on August 15, departing from Reykjavik on a 13-day discovery to Quebec. Dame Helen Mirren will christen the ship in New York in September.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 265,166 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Anchor
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide