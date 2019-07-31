New Video Tour Highlights MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises has released a new video tour of the new MSC Grandiosa with just under 100 days until the launch of MSC Cruises’ first Meraviglia-Plus ship in Hamburg, Germany on November 9, with TV star Michelle Hunziker hosting the glamorous events.

"MSC Cruises developed the Meraviglia generation ships to meet every need of today’s cruise guest. MSC Grandiosa will become MSC Cruises’ new flagship, and the largest ship in the fleet, offering the richest array of facilities and services to date," the company said. "With 11 dining venues, 21 bars and lounges, world-class entertainment, an authentic Mediterranean-style promenade at the heart of the ship and much more – MSC Grandiosa really is the ideal ship for any guest."

The ship operates with significantly increased energy efficiency, according to MSC, and is equipped with state-of-the-art recycling facilities and waste management systems, as well as advanced technology for cleaner ship emissions.

After debuting on the MSC Bellissima earlier this year, ZOE is also back, the company's voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) that will be found in every cabin on MSC Grandiosa as part of the MSC for Me digital ecosystem.

In addition to ZOE, guests will be able to take advantage of a number of other new MSC for Me features introduced in 2019 including guest-to-guest chat via the MSC for Me app, Friends and Family Locator service*, and to begin planning before they board, guests can browse and purchase pre-paid packages at the best prices.

Four speciality restaurants will include HOLA! Tapas Bar, L’Atelier Bistrot, Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar.