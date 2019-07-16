Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Haifa Sets Up New Website, Dedicated Homepage For Cruise

The Haifa Port Company has launched a new website, which it said better reflects its strategy for the years to come. The port stated it is committed to excellent service, transparency toward customers and the public, innovation, addressing customers in the Arab countries neighboring Israel such as Jordan, and the strengthening of sectors like general cargo and tourism, including cruises.

For the first time, Haifa has set up a homepage within the website dedicated to tourism and cruises, interfacing with the port’s presence on Facebook and Instagram. In addition to cruise ship calls, there is also in information about local tourism-related events.

The Municipal Waterfront Plan also calls for opening more of the port area to the general public in the coming years as it becomes reality.

The new website, which includes homepages for cargo shipping, containers, financial data and more, is in Hebrew, Arabic and English, in addition to port information also provided in 10 other languages.

“Our port works in English and Arabic, which is an important message to our customers in Israel and neighboring countries. It is a clear statement that the port is determined to become the main gateway to the Middle East,” commented Zohar Rom, spokesman and manager of communications and the cruise sector.

For the first time, there is complete information on the arrival and departure times of all ships presented in real time, according to the port. The information is adapted for convenient viewing on mobile phones.

 

 

