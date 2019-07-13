Belize: Cruise Traffic Up 10.8% For First Six Months

Belize has reported 697,767 cruise visitors for the first half of 2019, up from 629,684 for the same period last year, for a 10.8 percent increase year-over-year, and 571,216 for the first half of 2017.

For land-stays, overnight arrivals totaled 284,576 for the first half of 2019, up from 268,356 in 2018 and 230,153 in 2017.

Total cruise passengers for 2018 were approximately 1.2 million, compared to 1 million for 2017.

In addition to ships calling at Belize City, Norwegian Cruise Line opened up its private beach destination, Harvest Caye, in late 2016.