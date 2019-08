Short cruise, two to five days, will account for more than one third of the Caribbean cruise capacity this year, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Carnival Cruise Line dominates in the short cruise market with an estimated passenger capacity of more than 2 million (double occupancy); Royal Caribbean International at 1.1 million, Bahamas Paradise at 522,000 and Norwegian Cruise Line just north of 400,000. All four have increased their short cruise capacity from last year.