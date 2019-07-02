How The Carnival Vista Will Be Repaired

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that Boskalis will deploy a transport vessel as a first of its kind “floating drydock” facility to complete the repairs to Carnival Vista’s two azipods, the ship’s main propulsion system.

The procedure will entail loading the ship onto a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel, Boka Vanguard, and then docking the vessel at the Grand Bahama shipyard for the repair work, according to a press release.

“This groundbreaking procedure made possible by Boskalis is a revolutionary way to ensure Carnival Vista’s repairs are completed in a safe, timely and efficient manner, so the ship can resume her popular seven-day schedule from Galveston later this month,” said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president of marine operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

Boka Vanguard is expected to arrive in the Bahamas on Friday, July 5 to prepare for Carnival Vista’s arrival on July 12.

The loading, transport and repairs are expected to take approximately two weeks, allowing Carnival Vista to return to Galveston in time for her July 27 voyage and continue with year-round seven-day Caribbean itineraries.