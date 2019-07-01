Princess Begins One-Year Countdown to Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises has commenced the one year countdown to the launch of the new Enchanted Princess in Southampton on June 30, 2020.

The vessel will carry 3,660 guests and sail from Southampton for an inaugural season in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean in autumn 2020.

Its maiden voyage will be a 10-night sailing to Rome, calling at Bilbao, Lisbon, Gibraltar, Barcelona, Toulon/Provence (La Seyne) and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), departing on July 1, 2020.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Stuart Allison said: “With just one year to go until the launch of Enchanted Princess in the UK this is an exciting time for Princess Cruises as we prepare to add another ship to our fleet. Enchanted Princess will showcase our continued commitment to offering premium services and features for our guests, as well as maintaining the signature Princess experience that our guests have come to know and love.”

The Enchanted Princess is the sister ship to Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess, which joins the fleet in October 2019, according to a press release.

The Enchanted Princess will be an evolution of her sister ships with enhancements, which are also set to feature on Sky Princess, including two Sky Suites have the largest balconies at sea, which will be centrally located on the top decks. Measuring 94 square metres (starboard side Sky Suite) and 88 square metres (port side Sky Suite) the furnished balconies will provide a private vantage of the top deck Movies Under the Stars cinema screen, offering 270-degree panorama views and sleeping up to five guests. They will feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dining area with skylight as well as a host of exclusive amenities.

There is also the Princess MedallionClass experience, featuring the complimentary OceanMedallion wearable device.

Across the ship, there will be more than 25 dining venues and bars including the World Fresh Marketplace and speciality restaurants including La Mer, our French Bistro, our award-winning Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria