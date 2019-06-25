Windstar to Roll Out New Spanish Restaurant with Anthony Sasso

Windstar Cruises has announced its latest partnership: a new specialty restaurant named Cuadro 44 in partnership with chef Anthony Sasso.

One of the youngest chefs to be recognized by the Michelin Guide and guest chef at the James Beard House, Sasso promises a menu of modern and inventive Spanish cuisine inspired by his own travels across the Iberian Peninsula, according to a press release.

Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso will first debut on Windstar’s ships beginning in February 2020 on Star Breeze, and later in 2020 on sister ships Star Legend and Star Pride.

Sasso is known for his work at New York restaurant Casa Mono, where he spent 13 years and earned the restaurant a Michelin star 10 individual years.

Sasso’s connection to Windstar began in 2018, as guest chef on a James Beard Foundation Culinary Collection themed cruise in the Mediterranean. As a culinary guide on the Spanish Symphony sailing, Sasso led cruise guests on small-group “Shopping with the Chef” walking tours to local markets to procure fresh produce and local specialties to use in his onboard cooking demonstrations and wine-paired dinners.

“I've spent a lifetime studying Spanish food and culture, working in several Catalan kitchens, traveling the Iberian landscape and learning from and getting inspired by the masters: everyone from the Roca Brothers of El Celler de Can Roca to the unmatchable Pablo Picasso,” said Sasso. “This new venture with Windstar will be the perfect vehicle to showcase the universally enticing flavors of Spain and its coastal seas. I'm extremely excited and honored to be involved with this innovative company.”

“Culinary leadership is one of our core competencies at Windstar, and one of the reasons we are consistently awarded as the leader in small ship cruising,” added Peter Tobler, Director of Hotel Operations. “Chef Sasso also exemplifies culinary leadership as evidenced by his ten years of Michelin Stars and we are thrilled to be working with him on this new Spanish restaurant that expands and elevates our culinary offerings with on trend, tapas-style cuisine that encourages experimentation.”

Sasso plans for the Cuadro 44 menu to showcase all of the coastal areas of Spain, stretching from the Basque region to the northern Cantabrian Sea to the Mediterranean-tinged eastern parts of Catalonia, Valencia, and Alicante, according to Windstar.

He will also explore the cuisines from southern Andalusia and Jerez, heavily influenced by North African spices.

Dining at Cuadro 44 will give guests the opportunity to try legendary jamón ibérico, a 24-month aged pork made from black pigs raised solely on acorns in Southern Spain, almost exclusively served in Spain. Other dishes that experienced and aspiring foodies alike will enjoy include: lamb chops from Catalonia, served with a mint salsa verde, green apples, kohlrabi, and manchego; or enticing pulpo gallego, Galician-style octopus, a popular tapa served around Spain, paired with Yukon gold potato salad, pimentón, and pickled celery vinaigrette. End the evening in true Spanish style with churros y chocolate from Madrid, cinnamon and sugar-coated fritters served with spicy hot chocolate and fresh seasonal fruit. The perfect way to end a Spanish meal.

Cuadro 44’s design will be at the hands of Ray Chung, Director of Design for The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, an innovative architectural and design firm known for creating revolutionary restaurant spaces around the globe. Set on Deck 6, Windstar’s new restaurant will seat 38 and feature a chef’s counter and communal table perfect for small-plate and family-style dining.