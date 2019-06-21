Antigua and Barbuda Welcomes Freewinds on 31st Anniversary

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, The Honourable Charles Fernandez today welcomed the Freewinds to Antigua to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the vessel’s maiden voyage and 30 years since the Freewinds first called to Antigua.

Joining the Tourism Minister for the special celebration were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Walter Christopher, Principle Assistant Secretary Marvo Richards, Operations Manager within the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Javier Jacobs, Brysons Shipping Chief Operations Officer Carl King, and other tourism representatives.

A plaque presentation included Captain Mike Napier and Freewinds Officials Port Captain Kenneth Weber, Jes Anderson Public Affairs Officer and Ruddy Rodriguez, a former Miss Universe.

“Whether organizing and conducting cultural programs, to sponsoring drug education and human rights education programs for youth, or environmental programm, the activities of the Freewinds are commendable and very much appreciated. For your support of this region, and of Antigua and Barbuda in particular, you are to be roundly applauded! We hold your kindness and generosity in high esteem, and we thank you for all you have done over the past 31 years for Antigua and Barbuda and the region at large and look forward to deepening our relationship with you, and working with you,” said Minister Fernandez.

The Tourism Minister also highlighted product development initiatives being made by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to include the Global Ports and Royal Caribbean development to enhance the cruise port facilities, and the ban on plastic bags and Styrofoam containers in the destination.

Captain Napier of the Freewinds thanked Minister Fernandez, and added: “It has been a great pleasure and an honour to be a part of the community, and we will continue to do so and contribute to Antigua and Barbuda tourism. The Freewinds has enjoyed calling to Antigua over these years and has made many friends. The Freewinds always looks forward to her return to Antigua.”