SeaDream Adds Israel to 2021 Lineup

SeaDream will sail to Israel’s Ashdod in 2021 for the first time.

For SeaDream’s first visit to Israel, SeaDream II will depart from Piraeus, Greece, on an 11-night voyage with calls in Israel, Cyprus and Turkey. When visiting Ashdod, guests can easily access Tel Aviv to explore the White City as well as the walled Old City of Jerusalem, according to a statement.

“We are looking forward to visiting Israel for the first time and returning to some of our favorite Mediterranean destinations,” said Andreas Brynestad, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations for SeaDream Yacht Club. “These itineraries truly showcase what makes SeaDream unique. We have a great season planned and are confident both new and returning guests will love exploring the Mediterranean with SeaDream I and SeaDream II.”

Guests can look forward to discovering new destinations in the 2021 season with SeaDream, including: Ksamil, Albania; Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, France; Otranto, Italy; Ashdod and Haifa in Israel; and Agios Nikolaus, Greece. To meet rising demand for itineraries in Greece, the twin luxury mega-yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II, will spend more time than ever before in the Adriatic Sea, the company said, in a statement.

All 2021 voyages include at least one overnight call in each itinerary. Each new destination will introduce Yachting Land Adventures.