Carnival Forced to Cancel Three Vista Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line announced that its July 6, July 13 and July 20 departures onboard the Carnival Vista are cancelled.

"The Carnival Vista has been experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed," the company said, in a statement. "Unfortunately, we will be unable to operate the above voyages, as it is necessary to remove the ship from service to complete the required repairs."

Carnival will automatically process a full refund of cruise fares, including pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions and any FunShop purchases.

"Since we'd love nothing more than to welcome you back, we will be extending a 100% future cruise credit," the company said. "The credit must be used to rebook a sailing taking place before December 20, 2020."