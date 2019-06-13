MSC to Expand Guest Technology Platform on Grandiosa

MSC Cruises announced that the MSC Grandiosa will expand the company's MSC for Me guest technology platform when she launches later this year.

MSC Cruises CEO, Gianni Onorato, commented: “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at MSC Cruises, and technology does not stand still. Since launching our industry-leading digital innovation program MSC for Me in 2017, we continued to research and implement the latest technologies that are specifically designed to enhance our guest experience, ensuring that they can make the most of the rich array of services, activities and facilities that we offer on board our ships.”

MSC Cruises first introduced ZOE, the world’s first virtual personal cruise assistant, onboard MSC Bellissima in March. She will also be on the new Grandiosa.

Among new options are pre-booked experiences, pre-registering a credit card and a friends and family locator.

The latter is a new paid-for service that means friends and family traveling together will never get lost, MSC said. Guests can purchase a special MSC for Me wristband with bluetooth, low energy technology, and find their connections at any time on the ship map shown on their MSC for Me app. This new feature is being introduced in addition to the Kids Locator service launched in 2017.

There is also a new MSC for Me Chat, as guests can message each other directly through the MSC for Me app, without the need for an internet package.

Finally the company is adding a new "what to eat" feature for destinations, giving guests insight into the local ingredients or dishes to try in port.

In addition are standard features such as an interactive ship navigation map, mobile check-in and more.