Phoenix Reisen Launches Viola

Phoenix Reisen’s newest river vessel, the Viola, has embarked on her first sailing on the Rhine, after being named in Brassertufer, Bonn, on June 3. The ceremony included the Godmother Annika Zeyen and Bonn Priest Raimund Blanke.

The 122-passenger vessel is 96.3 meters long and 11.4 meters wide with a draft of 1.7 meters.

Six day cruises on the Rhine are roundtrip from Bonn to Rotterdam or south to Rudesheim.

The Viola is operated by Rijfers Nautical Management, hotel and restaurant services are by Seachefs, wheelchair equipment and assistance is offered by Runa Reisen, and medical services by the Malteser Hilfsdienst.