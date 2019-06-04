Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

U.S. Administration to Ban Recreational Travel to Cuba

Norwegian Sky in Havana

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has unveiled amendments to the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR) to further implement the President’s foreign policy on Cuba, according to a statement.

In short, the U.S. will no longer allow people to people travel, which was utilized by many cruise lines to call on Cuba.

“Cuba continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

“This Administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime.  These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 261,710 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Anchor
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report