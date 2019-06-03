Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Saga Lays Keel for Spirit of Adventure

Saga Keel Laying

Saga marked the keel laying of its second new ship, the Spirit of Adventure, with a ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany on Monday.

The 999-passenger ship will set sail in summer 2020 and the keel laying marked the official start of construction, according to a statement. 

From the keel-laying of Spirit of Adventure

A commemorative coin stamped with Spirit of Adventure’s name, keel-laying date and the lettering S715 – denoting the identification marker for the ship during her build and until she is formally handed over by Meyer Werft to Saga in summer 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, Robin Shaw, CEO Saga Travel said: “These are exciting times for Saga and the occasion marks a key stage in the construction of our second newbuild cruise ship.

“Our decision to build two new boutique cruise ships, Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure for our guests heralds a new era in the history of Saga cruising.

“Both ships have been designed to epitomise Saga’s British boutique cruising concept and they are the first small, luxury ships to be built by a British company, for the British market, in more than four decades.

He added: “Each of our new ships has been exclusively designed for the British market and we have incorporated luxury interiors to meet our past and present guests’ feedback.

“We are proud to be working with Meyer Werft again, and it will be an honour and a pleasure, to celebrate the delivery of this ship in summer 2020.”

